PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 433.3% in February

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PureTech Health stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.79. 2,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. PureTech Health has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

