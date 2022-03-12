Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Pushpay stock remained flat at $$0.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.52.
Pushpay Company Profile (Get Rating)
