Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.35). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $47.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $113.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $140.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $173.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $206.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,378.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,367.06. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

