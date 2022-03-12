Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issued By Wedbush

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FCFS stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

