Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Reduced by Analyst

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.