Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday.

MTNB stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

