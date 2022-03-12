Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,048,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
