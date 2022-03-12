Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

