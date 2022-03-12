Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.48 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

