Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Issued By Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$48.84 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$55.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

