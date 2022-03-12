Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $39,231,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $3,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

