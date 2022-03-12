Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

CTSO stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.