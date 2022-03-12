Quark Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $99,889.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,591,199 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

