Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $103.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.