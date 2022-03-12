R Bradley Gray Sells 9,667 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NSTG stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

