Raymond James Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CR opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.01.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.