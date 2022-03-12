Raymond James Analysts Give Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) a C$28.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.28.

MI.UN opened at C$21.95 on Wednesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$19.99 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

