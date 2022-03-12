Raymond James Boosts Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$3.15

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.71.

GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

In other news, Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

