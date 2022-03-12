Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.