Raymond James Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,141,000 after buying an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,358,000 after buying an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

