Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,433. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.