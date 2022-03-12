RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.00.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $192.55 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.