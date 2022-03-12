RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 29th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $58.82 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

