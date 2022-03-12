Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Good Food from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Good Food has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.