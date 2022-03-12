RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

