Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,798 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Realogy by 125.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Realogy by 51.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 437,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Realogy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,277,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

