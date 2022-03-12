Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck Sells 5,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RM opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

