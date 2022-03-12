Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.23. The stock had a trading volume of 634,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,333. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $194.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

