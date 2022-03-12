Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RTOKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. 155,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

