Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading 4.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 1,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 92,914 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $668,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $2,487,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

