Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $40,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.