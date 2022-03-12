Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Up 0.2%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

