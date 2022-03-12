REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $13.28 on Friday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $863.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REV Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

