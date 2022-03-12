REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 1,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in REV Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $863.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

