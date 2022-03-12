Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of RVNC opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

