Reviewing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.09 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Hippo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FG Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hippo and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.61%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

Hippo beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

