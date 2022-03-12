Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Acquires $794,772.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.
- On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $50.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 162,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
