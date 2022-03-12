Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Acquires $794,772.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 162,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.