Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after buying an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,728,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,386,552. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

