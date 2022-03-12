Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,325,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

