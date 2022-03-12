Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

