Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.90. 2,998,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,148. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

