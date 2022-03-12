Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

RMNI stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.