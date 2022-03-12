RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.40

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 4733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

