Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $532,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE SO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.