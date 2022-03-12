Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,182 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 91.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKC opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

