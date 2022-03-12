Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in IDT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $808.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.44%.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.