Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,458 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,210,000 after buying an additional 287,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.