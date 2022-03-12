Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million.

RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 37.50 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 65.67.

Get Rivian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $29,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,542,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.