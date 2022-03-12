Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million.
RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 37.50 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 65.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $29,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,542,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian (Get Rating)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian (RIVN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.