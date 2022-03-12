Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 98.73.

RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a one year low of 37.50 and a one year high of 179.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

