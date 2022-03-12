Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 8.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as 40.06 and last traded at 40.08. 363,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,977,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.95.

The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 65.67.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

