Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 8.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as 40.06 and last traded at 40.08. 363,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,977,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.95.
The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.
The company’s fifty day moving average is 65.67.
Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian (RIVN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.